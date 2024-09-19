Howlin Mat brings his Cigar Box Social to Bedford
Join Howlin Mat as he takes you through making your very own cigar box guitar.
This workshop introduces you to the Cigar Box Cigar and guides you through making your very own. However, this is more than just a workshop – come and meet like-minded people and leave with a new group of friends!
The Cigar Box Social is the brain child of Blues guitar maestro Howlin’ Mat.
Then, join us on Saturday evening for Mats concert.
Howlin’ Mat is a BLUES musician who has performed everywhere from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. He performs up to 200 shows a year and his escapades include him opening for the Happy Mondays, spending an evening with Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones on an Island 130 miles inside the Arctic Circle in the middle of winter and having a birthday party being thrown by a notorious biker gang.
Armed with his guitars and a slide on his finger, Mat follows in the footsteps of his musical heroes such as Mississippi Fred McDowell and Muddy Waters and onstage he combines his musical talents with hilarious tales of his time on the road.
The blues has made a deep and everlasting impression on Mat’s life.
Tickets are available now:
