HOT (Hormones On Tour) event empowers women to take control of menopause journey

On Saturday 18th October, two local women, Gemma Stone and Debbie Petersen, are on a mission to break the silence around menopause with their groundbreaking HOT (Hormones On Tour) event. Designed to support, educate, and inspire, the event will offer practical tools, expert insight, and open conversation about one of the most important—and often overlooked—stages in women’s health.

With 1 in 6 women leaving or reducing their hours at work due to the impact of menopause symptoms, the HOT event brings together real-life experiences and professional expertise to help women feel informed, confident, and supported.

“Our goal is to create a safe, uplifting space where women can understand what’s happening in their bodies, share their stories, and walk away with strategies to thrive, not just survive, through perimenopause and menopause,” said Gemma, a former Police Officer turned hypnotherapist.

Highlights of the event include:

Your hosts look forward to helping as many women as possible

Practical advice on managing symptoms such as brain fog, night sweats, and anxiety

Empowering talks that address both the science and the emotional impact of menopause

Tools and techniques to support wellbeing at home and at work

Connection and community, breaking down the stigma and encouraging open conversation

Plus special guest Jo Kerrigan fitness manager from Flitwick Leisure Centre discussing everything nutrition and exercise for mid life.

Co-founder Debbie Petersen added: “Too many women feel like they’re going through this alone. HOT is about bringing women together, showing them they’re not alone, and giving them resources to feel in control again.”

The event is aimed at women in their late 30s to late 50s (and beyond), as well as anyone who wants to better understand and support those going through perimenopause and menopause.

Event Details:

Debbie Petersen of Peace and Minds

Flitwick Lower School, Temple Way, Flitwick, Beds MK45 1LU

18th October 2025

For more information, please contact:

Gemma Stone of Gemma Stone Hypnotherapy

Gemma Stone Hypnotherapy

07721860460

www.gemmastone.co.uk