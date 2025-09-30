HOT (Hormones On Tour) event empowers women to take control of menopause journey
With 1 in 6 women leaving or reducing their hours at work due to the impact of menopause symptoms, the HOT event brings together real-life experiences and professional expertise to help women feel informed, confident, and supported.
“Our goal is to create a safe, uplifting space where women can understand what’s happening in their bodies, share their stories, and walk away with strategies to thrive, not just survive, through perimenopause and menopause,” said Gemma, a former Police Officer turned hypnotherapist.
Highlights of the event include:
- Practical advice on managing symptoms such as brain fog, night sweats, and anxiety
- Empowering talks that address both the science and the emotional impact of menopause
- Tools and techniques to support wellbeing at home and at work
- Connection and community, breaking down the stigma and encouraging open conversation
- Plus special guest Jo Kerrigan fitness manager from Flitwick Leisure Centre discussing everything nutrition and exercise for mid life.
Co-founder Debbie Petersen added: “Too many women feel like they’re going through this alone. HOT is about bringing women together, showing them they’re not alone, and giving them resources to feel in control again.”
The event is aimed at women in their late 30s to late 50s (and beyond), as well as anyone who wants to better understand and support those going through perimenopause and menopause.
Event Details:
Flitwick Lower School, Temple Way, Flitwick, Beds MK45 1LU
18th October 2025
Tickets available at: https://bit.ly/HOTWMD2025
For more information, please contact:
Gemma Stone Hypnotherapy
07721860460
www.gemmastone.co.uk