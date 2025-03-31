Hop into Easter adventures at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Easter, Woburn Safari Park is unveiling a range of exciting new attractions, making it the perfect time for visitors to experience unforgettable wildlife encounters and interactive adventures. With conservation and animal welfare at the heart of the park’s mission, these latest additions offer new opportunities to get even closer to some of the world’s most incredible species while providing engaging experiences for families.

Unique Visitor Attractions

One of the most exciting developments is Giraffe Meadow, a brand-new space designed for the park’s Rothschild’s giraffe herd. This new area gives the gentle giants more space to graze while allowing visitors to observe them up close. On weekends and school holidays, keepers will host talks and demonstrations, offering insight into the lives of these endangered animals and the conservation efforts in place to protect them.

For younger adventurers, the Little Ranger Rovers provide a brand-new interactive experience in the Foot Safari. Children aged 3 to 9 can get behind the wheel of their very own mini Land Rover Defender, decorated with zebra and tiger stripes, and navigate a specially designed track. This exciting hands-on activity lets them imagine what it’s like to be a real safari ranger on patrol.

A must-see attraction this Easter is Reptile Ranch, the recently upgraded reptile house that offers an immersive experience for visitors. This enhanced facility not only allows guests to get up close to some of the park’s most fascinating species but also provides carefully designed habitats that better reflect their natural environments, ensuring the highest standards of animal care.

Return of the ‘pack’

The park is also celebrating the return of a much-loved species with the arrival of a new breeding pair of bush dogs. The duo, named Chilli and Bandit, recently arrived from France and are settling into their new home in the Foot Safari’s Cachorro Range. As a near-threatened species, their presence at Woburn Safari Park is an important step in ongoing conservation efforts, with hopes that they will go on to have pups in the future.

Abigail Crowley, Leisure Marketing Manager for Woburn Safari Park, said: "This Easter is an exciting time for the park, with so many fantastic new experiences for visitors to discover.

We are all thrilled to welcome back bush dogs to the Foot Safari, and we can’t wait to see how visitors will react to new Giraffe Meadow. We are giving visitors even more opportunities to connect with and learn about the animals. The addition of Little Ranger Rovers also means that our youngest guests can enjoy their very own driving adventure."

With so much to explore, Woburn Safari Park offers the perfect Easter adventure for animal lovers of all ages.