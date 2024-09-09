Honey Show and Festival comes to Marston Forest Centre this month

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Join local beekeepers for their Honey Show and Festival and "bee" dazzled by the golden goodness.

The Honey Festival is open to all and will have a range of craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm. This year you get an exclusive peek behind the closed doors of the Bedfordshire Honey Show, where judges will be evaluating local honey to national standards.