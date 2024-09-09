Honey Show and Festival comes to Marston Forest Centre this month
Join local beekeepers for their Honey Show and Festival and "bee" dazzled by the golden goodness.
The Honey Festival is open to all and will have a range of craft stalls and activities for children and adults from 11am to 4pm. This year you get an exclusive peek behind the closed doors of the Bedfordshire Honey Show, where judges will be evaluating local honey to national standards.
Come along as the show celebrates the end of the beekeeping year with Bedfordshire Beekeepers Annual Honey Show and Festival on September 22 at the Marston Vale Forest Centre.
From 11am until 4pm.
- Taste and buy locally produced honey
- Learn how beehives work
- Have a go at making fresh apple juice
- Children's crafts and face painting
- Observation hive with live bees! Will you spot the queen?
- Roll your own candle
- Try on a beesuit
- Find out about membership details for Bedfordshire Beekeepers - interested in joining us?
- Meet our experienced beekeepers who will happily answer all your questions about training and beekeeping.
- Free special talks such as Practical Mead Making and So You Want To Be A Beekeeper?
- Take a peek behind the closed doors of the Bedfordshire Honey Show, where a panel of experts will be evaluating locally crafted artisanal honey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.