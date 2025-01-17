Here is when the popular Panacea Museum is set to reopen in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a busy closed season, the Panacea Museum is getting ready to welcome visitors back for 2025.

The Panacea Museum, located in the heart of Bedford, tells the story of the Panacea Society, a Christian group founded in 1919. The Society created their own ‘Garden of Eden,’ with a unique spiritual community centred around the Victorian buildings that now house the museum, including ‘The Haven’ and ‘Castleside’ on Newnham Road, and Founder Mabel Barltrop’s home on Albany Road. Set amidst beautifully maintained grounds, the museum’s outdoor spaces are already beginning to show signs of Spring, there is a sense of renewal as the Museum embarks on another exciting year of exhibitions and events.Vessels- Mother and Daughter

This new art exhibition opens on 6 February and runs until 19 April.

Bedford-based mother and daughter artists Lauren Saunders-Love and Jacqui Saunders-Love respond to the Panacea story and the relationship between Mabel and and Dilys Barltrop through their work.

Lauren Saunders-Love working in the Museum

Lauren has spent many hours creating photographic art inspired by the Museum collections, whilst Jacqui has made intricate paper sculptures reflecting the Panacea buildings.

There will be associated talks and events along with the exhibition, with details on the Museum's website. The museum is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am- 4pm, 6 February to 29 March, and moves to summer hours from 3 April.

Last entry to the museum is 3.30pm. Entry to the museum and exhibition is free. Find out about our programme of exhibitions and events at panaceamuseum.org/events