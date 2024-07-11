Hannah Maxwell brings her hit Edinburgh Festival show to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hannah Maxwell brings her Edinburgh Festival hit show Nan, Me and Barbara Pravi back to Bedford.

Fresh from an incredible Edinburgh Fringe Festival Hannah Maxwell returns to Bedford with her iconic show Nan, Me and Barbara Pravi.

Hannah made headlines at the 2023 Festival when Phoebe Waller-Bridge was one of just two audience members at one of her performances – the rest of the run was a huge success and we can't wait to welcome Hannah back to Bedford to perform this amazing show on the August 16.

Critically-acclaimed memoir of care, crisis and Eurovision.

Nan, Me and Barbara Pravi

“I wish I could say here our story starts. But this story starts later, and ended earlier. Is entirely fictional, and completely true. Voila.”

In 2021, Hannah Maxwell moved back to the Home Counties to care for her terminally ill grandfather. But this show isn’t about that. It’s about France’s Eurovision star Barbara Pravi, who’s just lovely.

In between cooking, cleaning and Countdown, Maxwell escapes into an intensifying fantasy of ballroom dances, heartfelt ballads, Parisian cafés, fluent French and definitely-not-creepy plots to engineer a meetcute with a random foreign celebrity. It’s La La Land meets Mission Impossible meets Hannah’s nan.

Combining spoken-word, video and chanson francaise, NAN, ME & BARBARA PRAVI sits you down at the kitchen table to talk through grief and care, addiction and recovery, and hope and coping in unprecedented times.

A solo storytelling show from the award-winning creator of I, AMDRAM. Commissioned by Camden People’s Theatre and supported by Menagerie Theatre Company, Queen Mary University of London, Centre for Live Art Yorkshire, The Vaults and Old Diorama Arts Centre. Made possible by generous support from Arts Council England.

Winner of the Summerhall Lustrum Award 2023

Nominated for the BBC Popcorn New Writing Award 2023

Nominated for 5 DarkChat Awards 2023, inc Best Show, Best One Person Show, Best Actress In A Play, Best Play & Best Music Performance

On at The Place Bedford, August 16 – www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/nan-me-barbara-pravi-2/