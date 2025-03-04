Hamlet as you've never seen it before comes to The Place Theatre in Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 11:24 BST
Alas! Poor YorickAlas! Poor Yorick
Alas! Poor Yorick
Watch Hamlet like you've never seen before – surprising, chaotic, and strangely beautiful.

Alas! Poor Yorick is a witty and moving exploration of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, reimagined by Ridiculusmus Theatre Company in their trademark style of existential clowning. Alas! Poor Yorick offers a unique take on the classic tragedy, focusing on the gravediggers from Hamlet and reinterpreting them through an absurdist, darkly comedic lens.

Mixing the mundane with the magical; moments of banal idiocy are interspersed with ones of cinematic elegance to an underscore of groans, grunts and the odd Shakespearean aside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The legendary independent theatre double act of Jon Haynes and David Woods pull out every trick in their theatrical playbook to create a fresh take on Shakespeare’s much-loved clowns, re-enacting all the preceding acts of the original and meticulously staging the famous graveyard scene in all its 420 year-old glory.

Flipping the Shakespearean original tragedy into an existential clown piece, Ridiculusmus cast aside chaos and mistaken murders to unearth a beautiful and oddly moving meditation on work, faith and existence, with the prevaricating protagonist offered in a refreshingly contemporary light.

From the creative genius of Jonathan Haynes and David Woods, the play is an intriguing, beautiful, and existentially engaging performance.

The Show is at The Place on Saturday, April 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online and cost £18 or £16 for concessions. See the website for full details.

Related topics:ShakespeareTickets
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice