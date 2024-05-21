Half-term events at The Place Theatre in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are thrilled to welcome back Indigo Moon to The Place at half-term with their new show The Lost Forest.

There’s magic and mayhem in the rainforest! Animals’ homes are at risk as bulldozers and diggers crash through the trees. Who will come to the rescue and fight the evil Endorro? Can we save the rainforest?

Join Indigo Moon Theatre on June 2 as they present The Lost Forest, a mesmerising performance of puppetry and digital projection for young children and families.

Discover a tale of climate change and deforestation as small creatures flee the destruction of their natural habitats.

Lost Forest

This popular, long running show is timelessly relevant, taking environmental concerns and weaving a fun and dynamic show around them.