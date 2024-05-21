Half-term events at The Place Theatre in Bedford
There’s magic and mayhem in the rainforest! Animals’ homes are at risk as bulldozers and diggers crash through the trees. Who will come to the rescue and fight the evil Endorro? Can we save the rainforest?
Join Indigo Moon Theatre on June 2 as they present The Lost Forest, a mesmerising performance of puppetry and digital projection for young children and families.
Discover a tale of climate change and deforestation as small creatures flee the destruction of their natural habitats.
This popular, long running show is timelessly relevant, taking environmental concerns and weaving a fun and dynamic show around them.
Integrating the age-old tradition of Wayang Golek (colourful rod puppets from West Java, Indonesia), stunning rainforest projections, shadow puppet theatre and original musical score, the show embraces innovative and interactive approaches to storytelling. Aimed at younger audiences with lessons for us all to think about nature and the world in which we live.