GoodOaks Homecare pledge to support local brain injury rehabilitation centre Headway

GoodOaks Homecare in Bedford partners with Headway Bedford, pledging to donate £50 for every new client from September to November 2024 to support local brain injury rehabilitation centre.

Local homecare provider GoodOaks, have announced their partnership with Headway Bedford. Headway Bedford established its first service centre and headquarters in 1990. They offer a holistic, client-focused approach to addressing the effects of brain injury, providing support through cognitive, physical, social, and emotional rehabilitation and re-learning services.

Headway aims “To improve the lives of people who acquired a brain injury by providing excellent services which promote independence and well being through enabling clients to establish and achieve their personal aims and objectives.”

GoodOaks have committed to a target of £500 over the next 3 months as their way of giving back to a local charity which directly and positively impacts the lives of their local clients. They have set up a fundraising page on Facebook and encourage local residents to support this initiative: Click HERE to find out more.

To help with this, GoodOaks have committed to donating £50 per new client who signs up with them during a three month period of September-November as their way of giving back to the community.

GoodOaks provide live-in and visiting homecare to clients in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. For more information please visit their website or call Tel: 01234 395 100 to speak with a member of the team.

GoodOaks Academy offers FREE courses to unpaid carers

If you’re an unpaid carer looking after a family member, or thinking about a career in care, the GoodOaks Academy is the to-go resource to help support you and expand your knowledge.

Free bitesize training resources for family carers

Crested by the homecare provider itself, the GoodOaks Academy, is an online platform offering FREE courses to help people who are caring for someone at home. The programmes are designed for anyone, whether you're a paid or unpaid carer, an experienced or aspiring care manager, or someone simply looking to gain knowledge in a new area - GoodOaks welcome you to enrol.

The site offers free, flexible, and straightforward training courses that cover a wide variety of care topics, including dementia care and healthy eating, meaning there is something for everyone to benefit from.

GoodOaks Director, Shaz Islam commented “We are really proud of the GoodOaks Academy and all it has to offer to local residents in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire. Our aim is to equip our local community with the information and support they need, to take care of someone they love, who is struggling to cope at home. We are passionate about quality care and the Academy is testament to this”.

For more information or to speak to a member of the GoodOaks team about the Academy, please visit academy.goodoakshomecare.co.uk or call Tel: 01234 395 100 to talk to a member of the team.