Get ready, Bedford: The Ultimate Ladies Night is back and wilder than ever

BLACK STALLION FROM BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Prepare yourselves, Bedford, because the most thrilling and scandalous show of its kind is about to unleash a whirlwind of entertainment on your shores!

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, hailed as the UK's largest, is returning to town, promising an evening packed with heart-stopping circus acts, side-splitting comedy, and the "naughtiest" male performers you'll ever see.

This isn't just any show; it's a dream come true for director Anthony Hall, who founded the show in 2023 he's bringing his own spectacular production, The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, to audiences across the country.

This isn't a show for the faint of heart. Get ready for The Ultimate Boys, a lineup of the "naughtiest" men, including the legendary Black Stallion from Britain's Got Talent! Adding to the electrifying atmosphere will be death-defying circus acts from around the globe, guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat.

INTERNATIONAL DRAG QUEEN SUPERSTAR MISS LINDA MATTHEWS

Guiding you through this spectacular evening of chaos and fun will be the sensational live-singing international drag queen host, Miss Linda Matthews. Known for her powerhouse vocals and hilarious, side-splitting comedy, Matthews feels right at home with The Ultimate Ladies Night Show.

The show is set to take place at The Addison Centre - Kempston on Friday, September 19th, starting at 7 p.m. Don't miss your chance to be part of the most talked-about night of the year!

Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased directly from the venue or online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night

Get yours before they're gone and prepare for a night you won't soon forget!