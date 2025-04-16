Gentle fit class for the hard of hearing now at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Bunyan Sports and Fitness is the new venue for Deaf Access Bedfordshire’s Gentle Fit Class.

The charity that supports the 135,000 deaf and hard of hearing people across Bedfordshire has moved its Wednesday morning fitness class to the Better fitness centre on Mile Road this month.

The class will run from 10:00 – 10:45 am each Wednesday with fitness instructor, Michael Easton from Back to the Fitness, taking participants through their paces.

Fun, fitness and a supportive community awaits those interested in keeping fit at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness, which is run by GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres on behalf of Bedford Borough Council.

Aaron Colbert, GLL community sports manager for Bedford said: "We understand that people with trouble hearing may find it difficult to take part in activities in group settings yet know that fitness really supports a healthy mind and body, so we want to make it easy for them to keep active.

“John Bunyan Sports and Fitness is the perfect place to engage in physical activities and we also have a great café to refuel and relax in with others. There's a lovely community spirit here for everyone to enjoy.

Catherine Wright, chairperson and trustee at Deaf Access Bedfordshire said: “We have been running BSL-inclusive fitness classes for three years now and we are thrilled to have been offered this studio space at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness. These classes are so important to our community. Most of the people who come along are profoundly deaf BSL users who would not feel comfortable using a gym or attending an exercise class elsewhere. As a deaf, BSL-user himself, Michael really knows how to use visual cues to make sure everyone can join in, feel fitter, and be included.”

The Gentle Fitness Classes from Deaf Access Bedfordshire are open to everyone and are offered as a pay as you go class.

Jo Emmerson, Manager at Deaf Access Bedfordshire, added: “We are so pleased to be working with the team at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness - not only to deliver this inclusive fitness class, but also to deliver Deaf Awareness and Basic BSL classes to all of the staff across a number of the GLL leisure sites. Planned to start in June, it will help to make their facilities more welcoming for the 1 in 3 people who have hearing loss in our community.”