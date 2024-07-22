Fynnius Fogg to return to The Place Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Fynnius Fogg as they make a return to The Place Bedford on Friday, August 2 as part of the theatre's fundraising efforts.

We are thrilled to welcome back Fynnius Fogg to The Place Theatre after their hugely successful gig in September.

Fynnius Fogg with three original members, from Bedford, started their band in the late 60’s playing pop and rock numbers. Their popularity grew as they travelled the county and were signed to Pye records in the early 70s.

They finally finished playing in 1979 when other career opportunities called. After a reunion party in 1991 they decided to reform with the original band members but decided not to take any fees for gigs and just raise as much money for various charities as they could.

Fynnius Fogg

To date they have raised over £700,000 for charities and good causes. They will be raising money this time for the theatre’s Raise the Roof Campaign.

Fynnius Fogg were awarded a group MBE by the Queen in 2019.