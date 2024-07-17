Fun-filled summer festival with family and friends? Bug jam is nearly here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experience the very essence of campervan culture at the famous Bug Jam Festival, right here at Santa Pod Raceway, on the Bedfordshire border.From 26th – 28th July, Bug Jam 2024 boasts a variety of thrilling drag racing, eye-popping stunts, show car displays, live music and family entertainment.

Year after year, Bug Jam gets better! Derived from its roots as Europe’s most popular VW Festival, this iconic event has now evolved to become a mecca for campervan enthusiasts of every make and marque!

Unlike the many regular static festivals in the UK today, Santa Pod’s centrally located venue offers the unique attraction of live drag racing on the hallowed turf of its world-famous drag strip! Drag racing may not be a sport you are familiar with but when the track comes alive with straight line racing of speeds to defy comprehension, it’s an assault on the senses no other festival can deliver!!

If you’re not able to take advantage of the Early Arrival Pass on Thursday, then get here on Friday to start your weekend and take part in the ‘Run What Ya Brung’ track day. All you need is your driving licence and some Dutch courage to put metal to the pedal on the famed quarter mile. Just do it! Bucket list sorted and forever-memories!

Human Powered Race

Saturday then features the best Pro drag racers to put us to shame; witness the best of Nitro Funny Cars, Pro Mods, road legal Hot Rods and VWs galore. Sit back and enjoy!

And hold onto your hats! Witness the heart-pounding duo of the famous FireForce Jet Car and Oklahoma Willy VW Jet Bus as they wow the crowds with their thunderous Jet-Powered flame and thunder show whilst scorching the track! Move to the Live Action Arena and enjoy the epic performances from world class car stunt driver Terry Grant, mega Monster Truck ‘Podzilla’, the air defying ‘Broke FMX’ motocross stunt team and the Maltese drifting trio ‘Team Maximum Lock’.

Hang on, there’s more! Headlining Friday’s main music stage ‘Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno’ will get you boogieing with support from ‘Ouse Valley Singles Club’. The energetic ‘Punk Rock Factory’ will take the stage on Saturday along with the blues-infused rock band ‘These Wicked Rivers’ and ‘Hip Hop House Band’. You’ll find K-Klass LIVE, Baby DJ, Ultra 90s V 2000s and a variety of disco DJ’s in the Dance Tent too!

And that’s not all! The ever popular Bug Wam Tent will chill you down with its daytime soundtrack - live acoustic music and DJ’s and don’t miss the Silent Disco in Santa Pod’s Fuelers bar with a beer festival too if you’re still going!

Night Life

Plus, laugh out loud comedians such as Adam Bloom, Sean Percival and Daniel O’Reilly will be taking the stage to test your funny bone throughout the weekend.

Once a year, the popular ‘Human Powered Race’ takes place. Lucky festival goers join at the start line to run, walk, skip, scoot or cycle the half mile stretch to the finish line and back, looking to secure a trophy! Plus, get involved with Bug Jam’s Got Talent show, Drag Bingo and Line Dancing Classes…YeeHaw!

Got a show-worthy VW, beetle or bus? The Autoglym Show & Shine competition returns, showcasing the very best VW specimens with numerous prizes up for grabs. Alternatively, show off your VW in the Show Paddock on Saturday. Both are free to enter.

What’s on for the kids? The weekend is jam-packed with activities guaranteed to leave them wanting more! The ‘Little Buggerz’ tent boasts magic shows, TikTok disco, face painting, craft workshops and more. And around site, meet Transformers, ride the Mini-Movie trucks or play in the famous Bug Jam Beach.

Show and Shine

Whether just for the day or a long weekend, Bug Jam really has something for everyone! Make a weekend of it with free camping with all multi-day tickets. Full weekend tickets from only £103! Kids under 5 go Free ad 5-15 yrs are just £16!

For full event info and tickets visit www.bugjam.co.uk or call the box office on 01234 782828.