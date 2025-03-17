Free philosophy group for all in Bedford

Outreach Music Group presents "Big Questions". A free five week philosophy group for all in Bedford

The group starts on Thursday 3rd April 2025 until 1st May 2025 from 7pm till 8.30pm at the Studio Club, 32 Alexandra Road Bedford MK40 1JA.

Philosophy is the study of a variety of fundamental questions about the nature of ourselves and the world we live in.

This group will give you the opportunity to express thoughts and ideas, gather with people from all walks of life and discuss topics which will provoke thought, lively discussions and hearing/appreciating other people's opinions. It is a non-judgmental space where topics will include philosophy of art and previously highlighted topics such as the welfare state and the death penalty.

Outreach Music Group workshop

Outreach Music Group are a non-profit community organisation, running free access courses and workshop events around Bedfordshire since 2017, under the ethos of "Creative Empowerment through the medium of music and arts".

If you are interested in attending this group please email omgcg'yahoo.com or phone 07946180132 /07516386938