Free fostering open day in Ampthill: Learn how to become a carer and help children

Free fostering open day event!

Wondering if you can become a foster carer? Join us for our free fostering open day event and help local children and young people across Bedfordshire.

Join Us for Our Ampthill Office Open Day!

We’re opening our doors to celebrate the incredible world of fostering – and we’d love for you to be part of it! Come along on Wednesday 10th September, 4–7pm at 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND, meet our friendly team, learn how fostering changes lives, and discover how you could get involved. Enjoy light refreshments, inspiring conversations, and a warm welcome.

Everyone’s invited – we can’t wait to see you there!

For more information visit - Ampthill Office Open Day Event - Wednesday 10th September | Nexus Fostering