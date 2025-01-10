Free event: Menopause and Work

By Anita Powell
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:15 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 10:20 GMT
Lets talk MenopauseLets talk Menopause
Lets talk Menopause
Are you considering a job change or looking for more effective workplace support? We’re thrilled to host Amanda Connolly—Career Transitions Coach, with expertise in HR and menopause in the workplace—on January 15th at 7:30pm at The Place Theatre.

New Year, new you!

Menopause typically occurs between 45 and 55, marking the end of menstrual cycles. With so many women in this age group working, it’s vital to understand its impact on professional life and explore supportive measures.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain FREE practical insights and strategies for navigating career transitions and menopause. Talk by Amanda Connolly, from Pause & Empower.

https://www.pauseandempower.com

- Limited spaces -

To book your free ticket,

To book: https://events.more-human.co.uk/event/1735303920294x759452254491115500

email: Hello@MenopauseAlliance@org

or on the Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/MenopauseAllianceBedfordshire

Related topics:MenopauseWork
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice