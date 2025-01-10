Free event: Menopause and Work
New Year, new you!
Menopause typically occurs between 45 and 55, marking the end of menstrual cycles. With so many women in this age group working, it’s vital to understand its impact on professional life and explore supportive measures.
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain FREE practical insights and strategies for navigating career transitions and menopause. Talk by Amanda Connolly, from Pause & Empower.
https://www.pauseandempower.com
- Limited spaces -
To book your free ticket,
To book: https://events.more-human.co.uk/event/1735303920294x759452254491115500
email: Hello@MenopauseAlliance@org
or on the Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/MenopauseAllianceBedfordshire