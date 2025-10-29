Former Bond girl Madeline Smith brings Frankenstein Unchained to Bedford

Bedford is about to get a little bit darker this weekend when former Bond girl and horror legend Madeline Smith brings her unique live experience, Frankenstein Unchained, to the The Quarry Theatre.

Madeline will take audiences deep into the dark heart of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in an unforgettable live performance.

She will combine her captivating narration with an original score by composer Jason Frederick, performed live to pictures and inspired by the golden age of Hammer and Universal horror. Watch as she breathes new life into this classic story and the moral questions that still resonate today.

The show combines theatre, live performance, and intimate audience interaction, giving each audience member the feeling that they are stepping into the story itself. It's a real chance to witness Madeline in one of her most show-stopping performances.

Former Bond girl Madeline Smith

Frankenstein Unchained promises theatregoers a night of thrills, laughs, and a touch of gothic magic.

Tickets are selling fast, so anyone who fancies meeting the legendary Madeline Smith and experiencing Frankenstein like never before should act quickly.

The show takes place on Saturday, November 1, from 7.30pm Tickets are available from the Quarry Theatre.https://quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873669137

