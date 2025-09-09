Flamenco Express is back at The Place Bedford - 19th September
For over thirty years, Flamenco Express has existed to do justice to the flamenco heritage by finding the best artists available, and allowing them total freedom of expression. The result is a collective experience of freedom and life in an uncertain world. A new emotional and artistic experience every night.
Kuky Santiago
Kuky began dancing at 3 years old with his father Tony Santiago, and his uncle, Leo Molina.
By the age of six he had already performed at the Palace of Fine Arts in Brussels.Further study took him to Sevilla to study with the Farruco family and with Juan de los Reyes.
Kuky has performed on stages in Holland, France, Germany and England, and won first prizes in competitions in Cádiz and Amberes while touring the world from Costa Rica, to Korea, collaborating with artists such as Luis de la Carrasca, David Palomar, Chiquetete, Arcangel, Mariana Cornejo and “Cascarilla de Cádiz”. A captivating stage presence.
You can catch Flamenco Express at The Place Theatre on the 19th September.
https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/flamenco-express-2/