Five-week festival near Bedford is opening up to day guests
Wild Canvas, the five-week festival experience taking place at Turvey House Estate from July 25 to August 27, is opening up to day guests.
Whilst camping is the best way to experience everything Wild Canvas has to offer, a limited number of day tickets are available for those that really can't stay the night - so they can still join in the fun.
Day ticket visitors can enter the site from 9.30am every morning and leave by 11pm at night, giving them over 12 hours to enjoy everything the Bedfordshire festival has to offer.
Benefits of visiting Wild Canvas for the day with friends or family include:
- Enjoying the festival's beautiful grounds and riverside setting
- Participating in a variety of activities and wellness offerings, including stand-up-paddle boarding, yoga and kid's activities.
- Indulging in delicious street food options at the Riverfront Caf
- Unwinding with signature cocktails at the Courtyard Bar while enjoying music from visiting DJs
Day Ticket Pricing:
Adults: £12 | Children (5-14 years old): £5 | Children under 5: Free. Activity prices vary.
For more information on everything Wild Canvas has to offer, and to book, please visit: www.wildcanvas.uk
