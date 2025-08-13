Find out about merchant shipping at fascinating Bedford Family History Society talk

One of Lindsay's ships, the 'Robert Lowe', 1854

Bedford Family History Society are holding a talk by Bill Lindsay entitled ‘Mid-19th Century Merchant Shipping’..

It was a time when sailing ships were being replaced by steamships. Much of the talk will centre on Bill’s great-great-grandfather William Schaw Lindsay (1815-1877). Whilst conducting his family tree, to his amazement Bill found that his forefather was in his day akin to Richard Branson. An entrepreneur, he made a fortune in Merchant Shipping. His diaries are held in the National Maritime Museum, and it took Bill six years to transcribe them

It’s a story of rags to riches. Lindsay was orphaned aged 10, ran away to sea to become an oceangoing ship’s captain. He built up a successful ship’s company and then became an MP. His diaries are full of anecdotes of famous Victorians, all of whom he had met. Amongst others, they range from Dickens to Disraeli, Brunel to Lincoln, and Nightingale to Queen Victoria.

The meeting is on Friday 5th September, 7 for 7.30pm, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Goldington, Bedford MK41 0AP. See https://www.bfhs.org.uk/speakers.html Non-members can attend for a small fee.