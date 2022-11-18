Thousands of FREE cinema tickets being offered for new Christmas film in Bedford
It will certainly make you feel festive
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 11:29am
Fancy seeing a new Christmas movie for FREE?
Well, Bedford Cineworld is premiering Why the Nativity? and is giving away tickets for the 10am showing on Saturday, December 3.
Churches and their communities are invited to attend for free courtesy of the film’s maker, Turning Point Ministries.
It promises to transport the audience back to experience the sights and sounds of the first Christmas.
Individuals and church groups can book their FREE tickets here or by calling 0800 058 2856.