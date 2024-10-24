New haunting journey awaits: Elio Lepore's short film "Goodbye"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EL Productions Ltd is excited to announce the upcoming release of "Goodbye," a short film by 16-year-old filmmaker Elio Lepore. Following his debut film last year, Elio continues to push boundaries in the world of youth cinema with this chilling narrative that intertwines horror and storytelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In "Goodbye," three main characters attempt to contact a spirit linked to a tragic past using a Ouija board. What begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into chaos as they inadvertently summon unwanted spirits, leading to a terrifying confrontation with their past actions. This film delves into the complexities of guilt and the consequences of meddling with the unknown.

Shot in various atmospheric locations throughout Bedford, "Goodbye" showcases the town's unique charm while amplifying the film's eerie tone. Elio Lepore expresses his enthusiasm, saying, "I have loved creating the film this year. I’m so privileged to work with such an amazing cast and crew that are all highly talented, hard-working, and professional. I hope everyone enjoys the film." Behind-the-scenes contributor Brooke Knight shares her insights, stating, "Working on this project has been a really enjoyable experience with such a talented team. It’s inspiring to see young people bringing creative visions to life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Goodbye" represents not only a thrilling cinematic experience but also the importance of youth involvement in storytelling. From concept to final product, this film is a testament to the creativity and passion of young filmmakers. As EL Productions continues to forge new paths in the industry, audiences can anticipate a captivating and thought-provoking experience.

The short-film is set to premiere on Tuesday 29 October 2024. The Goodbye trailer is available for viewing on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SVKTLAWxgA.