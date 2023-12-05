It’s in aid of Autism Support Dogs

Fancy a break from all the Christmas shopping?

In collaboration with Football Fun Factory Bedford, there will be a festive football fun day in aid of Autism Support Dogs.

The event takes place on Saturday (December 9) at Bedford College from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.