Festive football fun comes to Bedford College this weekend

It’s in aid of Autism Support Dogs
By Em PwoodContributor
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:51 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Fancy a break from all the Christmas shopping?

In collaboration with Football Fun Factory Bedford, there will be a festive football fun day in aid of Autism Support Dogs.

The event takes place on Saturday (December 9) at Bedford College from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

There’ll be hot food, beverages, Football Fun Factory Bedford, gifts and crafts galore.