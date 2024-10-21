Fantastic family films headline Vue Bedford, ready for the half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mixture of old and new faces are heading to Vue Bedford this October half term - offering plenty of opportunities for audiences of all ages to enjoy a trip to the big screen.

From Friday (18 October), Dreamwork’s The Wild Robot will be screening at Vue, promising a beautiful, wild ride for all the family. Following the charming tale of Roz, a futuristic robot who finds themselves on a deserted island filled with adorable animals, The Wild Robot is set to be a hugely emotional journey packed full of discovery.

From discoveries to deceptions, we return to Cybertron in Transformers One this half term. Learn the untold origin story of the iconic Autobot hero Optimus Prime and the villainous Megatron – as well as discovering how these two sworn enemies were once close friends. The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie to appear on the big screen, Transformers One is an action-packed adventure with everyone’s favourite Robots in Disguise.

From 18th October families can catch Dreamwork's, The Wild Robot

Some of 2024’s most popular family favourites are also returning to the big screen this October, screening every day of the school holidays as part of Vue’s Mighty Morning screenings, including Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, with tickets available from just £2.49 when booked online.

Even some older family favourites are returning for the October break with The Nightmare Before Christmas and Ghostbuster II available for families and film fans looking to add something spooky to their half term break.

Providing a short and sweet set of screenings for younger audience members, Vue’s Big Shorts will invite audiences to spend time with some of their favourite TV characters, with Hey Duggee Is 10 showing each day from Friday (18 October).From just £3.99 when booked online, these screenings offer a relaxed big screen environment with dimmed lights and reduced sound, tailor-made for younger film fans aged one to four.

Darren Howe, General Manager at Vue in Bedford, said: “We’ve got a great selection of new films and family favourites heading to the big screen this October half term, offering an ideal way to enjoy quality family time together this school holiday.

“Parents and children can come along, switch off and immerse themselves in great stories.”

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com

Family Fun this October Half Term at Vue line-up...

Transformers One – from nowThe Wild Robot – from 18 OctoberMighty Mornings: Inside Out 2 – from 18 OctoberVue’s Big Shorts - Hey Duggee Is 10 – w/c 18 October & w/c 25 OctoberMighty Mornings: Despicable Me 4 – from 25 OctoberBack On The Big Screen: The Nightmare Before Christmas – from 25 OctoberBack On The Big Screen: Ghostbusters II – from 25 October