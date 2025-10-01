Fang-tastic family fun

A Francois langur enjoying some spooky treats at Whipsnade Zoo

‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Whipsnade Zoo this October half-term

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LITTLE MONSTERS looking for a spook-tacular day out this October half-term need look no further than Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, as Boo at the Zoo returns for a week of frightfully good family fun.

From Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November, Boo at the Zoo will see the UK’s largest zoo embrace all things spooky, with events including a Ghoulish Graveyard Trail, scary storytelling sessions and a ghastly ghost tour - a dive into the ghost stories of Whipsnade Zoo’s past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free with standard Whipsnade Zoo entry, Boo at the Zoo also features a spooky science show, where curious creatures will learn the tricks behind some incredible animal adaptations, and every day a prize will be awarded to the guest in the best costume. Add-on events include Halloween candle-holder crafts and journeys on The Great Whipsnade Railway.

Wolverine 'Fi' enjoying some halloween enrichment at Whipsnade Zoo

Fearless families can spend the rest of their day visiting more than 11,000 animals across the conservation zoo’s 600-acre site – including vampire crabs in the butterfly biome, or the famously-fanged Chinese water deer who roam the drive through.

More information, an interactive map, and activity schedules are available online or via our Whipsnade Zoo app. Every spooky day out at the conservation zoo this half-term ensures a less scary future for wildlife - ‘boo-k’ your tickets today at www.whipsnadezoo.org.