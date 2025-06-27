Family fun day for all at Stockwood Park Rugby Club
It’s a Family Fun Day packed with old-school summer fayre games, tasty food, local vendors, and both adult and child raffles. There’s something for everyone — and all for a great cause!
BDSSG is a self-funded charity that receives no government support, so every penny raised makes a real difference. Can’t make it? You can still donate at: localgiving.org/fundraising/BDSSG-Summer-Family-Fun-Day
For all the details, check out their Facebook page: facebook.com/share/19Z3CoxehT
Come along, have fun, and support a brilliant local cause!