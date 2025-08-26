Families invited for a wild day out at Woburn Safari Park before school starts

Woburn Safari Park and webuyanycar.

Families are being encouraged to make the most of the final week of the summer holidays with a visit to Woburn Safari Park, where a new collaboration with webuyanycar is adding extra fun to the iconic wildlife experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s go-to car selling service has partnered with the much-loved Bedfordshire attraction to create a playful, interactive trail designed to entertain children and parents alike. Running until 31st December 2025, the initiative is giving families an added reason to visit before the school term begins.

Throughout the Road Safari and Foot Safari, visitors will encounter a series of animal-themed car puns and witty jokes that bring a light-hearted twist to the adventure. On arrival, children will receive specially created activity sheets, encouraging them to spot themed signs, solve riddles and hunt for punchlines as they explore the park. Completed sheets can be shared across webuyanycar’s social media channels, with families entered into a draw to win safari-themed bundles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Jensen, Head of Engagement at webuyanycar, commented: “This partnership is a celebration of the joy that families find in days out together, especially the ones that start with a seatbelt click. Whether it’s a zebra-themed pun or a trunk-sized joke from an elephant, we’re bringing fun to the journey and creating moments that spark laughter and curiosity. Woburn Safari Park has been a favourite for generations of car-loving families, and we’re proud to support such a unique and memorable experience.”

Baby and Giraffe

In addition to the activities within the park, discounted tickets will also be made available later in the year, with all proceeds supporting webuyanycar’s charitable programme, Fuel For Good, which helps local community causes nationwide. Tickets will be available through the webuyanycar website later this year.

The campaign runs at Woburn Safari Park from 1st July until 31st December 2025, but the final days of the summer holidays offer the ideal opportunity for families to enjoy the trail as part of an unforgettable day out.

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 branches nationwide, with five within a ten mile radius of Woburn Safari Park, including Milton Keynes Kingston Centre, Bletchley Retail Park, Leighton Buzzard Morrisons, Houghton Regis Morrisons and Bedford.