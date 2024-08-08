Fame the Musical is coming to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for a fun night out this summer? If you want to 'live forever' or 'dance along the sidewalk' then why not head down to Trinity Arts and Leisure this August to catch Fame the Musical.

Fame the Musical follows the highs and lows of the students at the illustrious High School for the Performing Arts. It tells the story of several of the students, depicting their struggles, triumphs and relationships through high energy songs and dance numbers. The show doesn't shy away from facing big topics as we see the students struggle with ambition, confidence, drugs and dyslexia.

The Bedford Marianettes have been performing in Bedford since 1960 and are the only solely musical theatre society remaining in Bedford - putting on two shows every year. The society was originally founded in 1960 by Eric and Joan Pates who between them directed and choreographed over 150 shows. Since their retirement in 2007 the Bedford Marianettes have been welcoming a variety of both new and experienced creatives ever since.

'Fame is a high energy show that will make you laugh and cry. The talent among the performers is outstanding and we are fortunate to have a cast of this calibre here in Bedford' shared show co-producer Becca Pountney.

Some of the cast of Fame

Fame the musical will be performed at Trinity Arts and Leisure from 14th - 17th August with performances daily at 19:30 (and a Saturday matinee at 14:30.) Tickets are available now for just £17.00.