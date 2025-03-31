Exciting Easter events unfold at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Woburn Safari Park is gearing up for an action-packed Easter, with exciting new attractions, unique educational experiences, and special appearances from well-known TV characters. With something for the whole family to enjoy, it’s set to be a fantastic time to visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highlight of this Easter’s offerings is the unveiling of Giraffe Meadow, a stunning new area designed to bring visitors closer to the Park’s majestic herd of Rothschild’s giraffes. This newly opened grazing space will allow guests to observe these gentle giants from a fresh perspective. Visitors will also be able to enjoy keeper-led giraffe talks, offering an insightful look into the lives of these incredible animals and their conservation.

A brand-new adventure awaits younger visitors in the Foot Safari, with the launch of ‘Little Ranger Rovers.’ This new attraction features miniature Land Rover Defenders, specially designed for children aged 3 to 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids can hop into their own zebra-striped or tiger-striped vehicle and take on a fun new driving challenge, navigating a specially designed track. This immersive experience lets them experience their very own safari drive through, bringing an extra layer of excitement to their day.

Woburn Safari Park Little Ranger Rovers opening this Easter

Easter at Woburn Safari Park also brings the return of a much-loved species – the bush dog! This small, charismatic South American canine resides in the Foot Safari in a specially designed enclosure called Cachorro Range. Keepers have welcomed a female and male duo who they have recently named Chilli and Bandit, inspired by the parents of the popular TV cartoon character, Bluey. Their arrival marks an important milestone for the Park, as it is the first international species move in five years. With hopes for future pups, their arrival is an exciting development for visitors and conservation efforts alike.

Adding even more excitement to the Easter celebrations, a host of children’s beloved TV characters will be making special appearances at the Park. Offering families the chance to meet their favourites at intervals throughout the day. Wallace & Gromit will make their first-ever appearance to Woburn Safari Park on Friday 12th April. These iconic stop-motion characters have been entertaining audiences for decades, and now fans can see them up close in the Safari Hangout. Peppa Pig, one of the UK’s most popular children’s characters, will be visiting on Friday 18th April, ready to greet her youngest fans. And on Easter Monday, 21st April, Peter Rabbit™ will be making a special visit, adding to the festive celebrations over the long weekend.

“We’re so excited for Easter at Woburn Safari Park this year! With the launch of Giraffe Meadow, the return of bush dogs, and brand-new experiences like Little Ranger Rovers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a fantastic time for families to visit, meet incredible animals, and even say hello to some much-loved stars of kids TV. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fun-filled Easter!” - Jonathan Hale, Commercial Services Manager at Woburn Safari Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter at Woburn Safari Park promises a memorable experience for visitors of all ages, combining thrilling new attractions with heartwarming encounters and engaging activities. With so much to explore and enjoy, this Easter holiday is the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends amidst the wonders of wildlife.

Find out more and book your visit at woburnsafari.co.uk