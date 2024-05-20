Embark on a prehistoric adventure this May half-term as Dino Week returns to Mead Open Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travel back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Mead Open Farm as their hugely popular Dino Week returns from 25th May to 2nd June for a ROARsome half term day out. Come face to face with T-rexes, Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus’ as the jurassic creatures roam Bedfordshire's leading farm park during the May half term, offering dinosaurs lovers the chance to get up close and personal with the cretaceous reptiles - and even snap a toothy selfie.

Visitors will also be able to witness the ultimate clash of titans, as Queen Clawdia the T-rex takes on Flossie the Velossy during the Dino Dash every day at 2:30pm. Grab a flag and cheer as loud as you can for your favourite dino as they race towards the finish line.

Joining the Jurassic giants at Mead Open Farm will be the time-travelling cave-dwelling couple, Ugg and Uggetta, who are heading to the farm to show off their new invention - the wheel! Join them throughout the day for a hilarious celebration full of interactive games, silly dances and lots of laughs at the Cave Rave Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those looking to celebrate Dino Week’s return to Mead Open Farm can head to the Dino Disco every day at 12pm and 4pm, where the prehistoric crew will be heading to the dance floor to shake their tails in a T-rex-ellent dance-off. Join in and show off your best moves.

Dino Week returns to Mead Open Farm during the May half term

The excitement doesn’t stop there as all tickets include plenty of farm fun with giant indoor and outdoor adventure playgrounds, animal encounters (including bottle feeding the lambs), and a number of activities including jumping pillows, go-karts, crazy golf, and a digger village, as well as reaching new heights with their giant rock climbing wall and Sky Trail, where visitors of all ages complete an aerial-based obstacle course.

If you’re looking for some more dino-ventures, Mead Open Farm will be hosting an unforgettable evening fit for any budding explorer on Saturday 1st June. Dinner with the Dinos offers visitors the chance to embark on a wild adventure with a two-course meal for the farm park's award-winning restaurant, Grainstore Kitchen. As you enjoy some delicious food, the dinos will be making an appearance at dinner before you all head to the epic Dino Disco and unleash your moves on the dance floor or explore their giant indoor play.

Dino Week at Mead Open Farm runs from Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June. Tickets start from £16.25. Pre-booking tickets will save visitors 20%. Tickets include all shows, activities, animal encounters, and adventure play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dinner with the Dinos is held on Saturday 1st June from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and tickets cost £22 per person or £19.50 for Mead Open Farm Members.

For more information about Mead Open Farm and their Dino Week event, visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk.