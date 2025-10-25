Eight days four artists

Eight Days Four Artists One week show at Eagle Galleryplaceholder image
Join us for cake and a drink on Saturday 15 November from 11am-2pm as we launch this new small group show. The four exhibiting artists will all be there to talk to visitors and explain how they have created their work.

Eagle Gallery brings you a small group show with work by four local artists each with their own unique approach to artmaking. They share a love of colour, shape, line and texture.

> Andrew Naish creates abstracted landscapes and cityscapes.

> Elaine Kelly will show other work alongside her kiln-formed glass.

> Katy Burdett combines collage, paint, inks and printed elements in her landscape and still life paintings.

> Val Lawson's expressive abstracts focus on colour shape and texture to tell a story.

After Saturday 15 November each of the artists will be at the gallery on other days during the exhibition. If you'd like to talk to someone in particular, please contact the gallery to check when they will be there.

Eagle Gallery is open every day from 10.30am-5pm, except on Sunday when it is open from 11am-3pm.

The gallery is wheel-chair accessible.

