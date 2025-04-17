Eggs-travaganza at Whipsnade Zoo

Easter has arrived at Whipsnade Zoo, with zookeepers marking the occasion with an assortment of seasonal surprises for the conservation zoo’s European rockhopper penguins, ring-tailed lemurs, and ferrets.

The Zoo’s seven Endangered ring-tailed lemurs found that the “Easter Bunny” had paid a visit, decorating their expansive walkthrough home with bunny-shaped puzzle-feeders and encouraging them to forage for their favourite breakfast of sweetcorn.

Meanwhile, the Zoo’s colony of endangered rockhopper penguins were treated to an Easter egg hunt of their own, with fish hidden amongst colourful cardboard eggs encouraging them to explore their pebbled beach. Over on the Hullabazoo farm, the five ferrets tucked into a special breakfast Easter basket of their own, filled with decorated eggs.

Hayley Jakeman, Animal Operations Manager at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “While eggs of the chocolate variety weren’t on the menu for our animals this Easter, our zookeepers have been treating them to some Easter egg hunts of their own!”

“At Whipsnade Zoo, we’re always coming up with inventive ways to encourage the animals’ natural hunting and foraging behaviours. Introducing novel items into their homes at Easter time gives us the opportunity to create some enriching excitement for them, whilst also offering our younger visitors an engaging and colourful way to learn about different species and their unique skills.”

Whipsnade Zoo is part of ZSL, a science-driven conservation charity working to restore wildlife in the UK and around the world – a mission supported by every visitor to the conservation zoo.

Until Monday, April 21, visitors can join the Zoonormous egg hunt at Whipsnade Zoo, seeking out eggs of all sizes patterns and colours while learning about egg-ceptional species along the way. Visitors who crack the secret code to be rewarded with a tasty treat. Book tickets at Easter | Whipsnade Zoo.

1 . Contributed Ferret explores Easter basket at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy Easter at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy Easter bunny puzzle feeders at Whipsnade Zoo Photo: Submitted Photo Sales