Edinburgh funk band High Fade will play Esquires for their Bedford debut

Fresh from their debut at Glastonbury and on a three-man crusade to set dance floors alight with their inimitable brand of razor-sharp funk and disco, High Fade will be hitting the stage at Esquires Bedford on Sunday, August 4.

Honing their sound on the streets of their native Edinburgh, the band can already count Jack Black, Cypress Hill, Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes, and Brad Wilk from Rage Against The Machine as fans, but are at their best when up close and personal with audiences.

“It’s our first time playing in Bedford so we’re going to make it extra special. We’ve heard great things about Esquires and we’ve got loads of new material to share with you, so make sure you’ve got your dancing shoes on!” – High Fade

With over a thousand gigs now under their belt, their refined, infectious live performance has become an integral part of the band’s DNA, allowing them to put on a show that supersedes anything their fans have experienced before.

Expect to hear fan favourites including Burnt Toast & Coffee, Fur Coat, and Gossip, as well as new music like Take Me To The Floor as the band tease tracks from their forthcoming debut album at their first ever show in Bedford.