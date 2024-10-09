Larry Dean

Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Larry Dean, is bringing his new stand up show Dodger to the Corn Exchange next week.

After just completing a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, he brings his show to Bedford on Wednesday, October 16.

It’s based on his heroes and identity, stemming from his granny’s dementia diagnosis – who he helps look after and his own recent autism diagnosis.

Larry is an award-winning comedian, writer and actor, appearing on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, The Stand Up Sketch Show, The Comedy Roast for SU2C, and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show to name a few.