Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee brings new stand up show to Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Oct 2024, 12:04 BST
Larry DeanLarry Dean
Larry Dean
Three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Larry Dean, is bringing his new stand up show Dodger to the Corn Exchange next week.

After just completing a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, he brings his show to Bedford on Wednesday, October 16.

It’s based on his heroes and identity, stemming from his granny’s dementia diagnosis – who he helps look after and his own recent autism diagnosis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit here to buy tickets

Larry is an award-winning comedian, writer and actor, appearing on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, The Stand Up Sketch Show, The Comedy Roast for SU2C, and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show to name a few.

Related topics:Bedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice