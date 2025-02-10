Ed Byrne returns to Bedford with British Comedy Guide's 'Best Comedy Show of 2023'

By Bex Colwell
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
The TV favourite is back with his most personal show to date at the Quarry Theatre on February 28, with a handful of tickets remaining.

From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join one of our leading laugh specialists as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, and Live At The Apollo. With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.

Tragedy Plus Time is at the Quarry Theatre, Bedford, Friday, February 28, 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit https://quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873644523

