Drawings and Studies Exhibition at the Eagle Gallery

Drawings and Studies

In this exhibition, you’ll see examples of drawings and studies created by our artists - often as preparation for a major piece of artwork.

Some artists make a number of studies before starting to paint or shape their work. They may focus on a specific aspect; perhaps try different formats, designs or layouts; make several sketches from which elements are combined into one painting; pieces that explore ideas for a composition, the design of a piece of glasswork, ceramic or jewellery.

These 'preparatory notes' are rarely shown to visitors or customers, who only see the finished piece. Other artists include drawing as an aspect of their art portfolio, working in a medium such as charcoal, pastels or ink and wash.

Eagle Gallery, 20 St Peter's Street, Bedford, 21st July - 9th August.