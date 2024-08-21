Dramas in Pyjamas showing of Anna Hibiscus' song at Bedford’s Quarry Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford’s Quarry Theatre is set to stage a Dramas in Pyjama’ showing of Anna Hibiscus’ Song next month.

Children will be encouraged to arrive for the 5pm performance on Saturday, September 14 in their pyjamas, making it a comfortable and relaxed experience for them and their families to enjoy before bedtime.

Anna Hibiscus’ Song will be staged in Bedford across three performances on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 as part of a national tour supported by Arts Council England. The Dramas in Pyjamas performance will be the only one of its kind throughout the nine-venue tour.

Told through music, dance, puppetry and traditional African storytelling, Anna Hibiscus’ Song is a theatrical adaptation of Atinuke’s popular children's book which promises to have audiences beaming from ear to ear. Suitable for children aged three and over and their families, the performances will be interactive and colourful throughout to bring the stage and story to life.

Anna Hibiscus’ Song, adapted for the stage by Utopia Theatre’s Mojisola Kareem

Anna Hibiscus' Song has been adapted for the stage and directed by Utopia Theatre’s artistic director Mojisola Kareem from the book written by Atinuke. The participatory production has something for everyone to enjoy, and the tour draws on the success of the show first staged at Sheffield theatres and in Yorkshire community venues in 2023.

James Pharaoh MBE, director of theatre at The Quarry Theatre, said: “Our Dramas in Pyjamas performances are really popular with families because they are a fun and different way to enjoy the theatre as a family. We know that Anna Hibiscus’ Song will delight our audiences and we’re so pleased to offer this unique experience as part of its UK tour.”

Utopia Theatre is a world-class African theatre company founded by Artistic Director and CEO Mojisola Kareem. Kareem said: “Anna Hibiscus’ Song gives audiences the chance to enjoy an immersive theatre experience, where the stage becomes Africa and children are encouraged to help tell the story with dance and song.

“Launching this nationwide tour is so special because I loved adapting this much-loved children’s book to the stage and was taken aback by how Yorkshire audiences last year were so captivated by the truly uplifting story of Anna Hibiscus’ Song. We are so excited to be working with Bedford’s Quarry Theatre to bring this to life once again.”

Tickets for the tour are available by visiting: https://quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873660411