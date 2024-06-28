Drama returns to Wootton with spooky comedy farce
Covid-19 meant a sudden halt to theatre productions, over the past year the group has been working to get going again.
The Country Players’ first production is by Spelled by Adrian Cale. It’s a comedy farce about a coven of witches who hire out their local community centre for their weekly coven meeting.
With lots of wayward spells, when one of them gets murdered, there isn’t exactly a small shortlist of whom could have done it. Will you be able to solve this witchy murder?
To buy tickets visit www.countryplayers.org.uk or call Louise on 07557 376729. There are two performances – on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at 8pm.
The cost £10 and £8 for concessions (14/15 years old, over 65 or disabled).
The Country Players describes itself as a friendly local amateur drama group who is always on the lookout for new members: actors, make up, props, scenery or technical – if you would like to join, call Tina on 07788 857040.
