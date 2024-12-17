Don't Go Into the Cellar presents Victorian Gothic at The Place in Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:42 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 09:57 BST

Don't Go into the Cellar come to Bedford with their anthology stage show based on a classic trio of 19th century chillers.

Presenting a classic trio of 19th century chillers – The Body-Snatcher, The Monkey's Paw and Lot No 249, Don't Go into the Cellar are sure to captivate audiences with these spine tingling tales.

Dramatic story-telling in the theatre-style at its best! Actor Jonathan Goodwin performs a show scripted by himself and co-directed with Gary Archer.

Tickets are on sale now for this one night only production at The Place Theatre, Bedford on January 29.

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/victorian-gothic/

