Discover the who, what, where and whom of Doctor Doom with MJ Hibbett

MJ Hibbett receiveing his doctorate as the world's only Doctor of Doctor Doom

Indie legend MJ Hibbett is bringing his hilarious - and rigorously researched - new one-man musical 'Data and Doctor Doom' to the Quarry Theatre on Friday 25 July for this year's Bedford Fringe.

As the world's leading (also only) academic expert on Doctor Doom, MJ is the ideal person to tell you all you need to know about the next big baddie of the Marvel movies before Robert Downey Jr brings him to the MCU in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The show is an adaptation of his PhD thesis (yes, that makes him a Doctor of Doctor Doom), using songs, slides, jokes and a unified catalogue of transmedia character components to explain how all fictional characters can be understood with stats and why on earth you'd want to do that. You'll come away understanding randomised stratified sampling, dual process theory, and, most importantly of all, why Doctor Doom is better than Batman.

MJ Hibbett will be performing at Quarry Theatre on Friday 25 July at 9.00pm.

Data and Doctor Doom poster

Tickets can be booked directly from the Bedford Fringe at https://bedfringe.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673734

For more details about the show, visit mjhibbett.co.uk/doom

