Detective Mystery Game returns to The Higgins Bedford

Variety of curious characters

Families and friends will once again be able to step into the shoes of detectives as the popular interactive mystery game returns to The Higgins Bedford this autumn.

Players explore the galleries in teams, following clues, solving puzzles, and unravelling a story that unfolds across the museum in real time.

The game, Murder in the Museum, proved a hit on its first run, and this year’s return promises new mysteries, new challenges and even more murder. Using their phones to guide them, teams work together to follow cardboard characters, track down suspects, and crack each case as the game unfolds.

Since its launch last autumn, the game has toured several museums across the country and been played by more than 10,000 people.

Find Clues and solve puzzles amongst the exhibits

Designed to bring the museum to life in a fresh and playful way, the experience blends history, storytelling, and teamwork. Perfect for families, groups of friends, or anyone who enjoys a challenge.

The Higgins Bedford will host the adventure from 23rd September, running until February next year. Booking is essential at cardboardclues.com. Tickets are £25 per team of up to 5 players.