Desperate Journalist - Bedford Esquires, Bedford on Thursday 21 November 2024
Their self released 'Cristina' EP and energetic early live shows soon caught the attention of 'most indie man alive' Simon Williams who promptly signed them to Fierce Panda records. Over a decade and 4 albums later, the post-punk foursome (Jo, Rob, Simon and Caz) have built a growing loyal fanbase around the UK and across Europe.
Following on from the success of 'Maximum Sorrow!', 2023 saw the band play their biggest shows to date, supporting Suede on their sell out Autofiction tour. The band’s 5th album 'No Hero' arrived in September and is the bands most ambitious and accessible material to date picking up airplays on BBC6 Music and radio X. Support comes from Esquires favourites 'Enjoyable Listens' who will return after a full house at Ceremony festival earlier this year.
The show will be attended by - 'Tonic Music' a mental health charity formed in 2012 upon the belief that participation in music is good for mental health.
7.30PM to 11pm
Tickets from Slide records, Danny's bar or on line £15 (Booking fee applies on line)
https://www.seetickets.com/event/desperate-journalist/bedford-esquires/3054131