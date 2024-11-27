David Taylor MP to open charity Christmas Market in Nash Mills

By Jannine Sandell
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 14:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

As previously advertised, local girl Ria O’Toole and friend Jannine Sandell are organising a charity Christmas Market at The Red Lion pub in Nash Mills to help raise many for the childhood Tumour Trust, a charity close to their hearts.

This charity supports children and young people with a genetic condition called Neurofibromatosis which causes tumours to grow on nerve endings.

The girls have been busy organising and booking craft stalls to offer people a fun-packed afternoon on December 7, all in a bid to raise money for their favourite charity, which supports people with NF1, a condition both girls have along with all their children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be lots to see and do on the day so please come along and support them.

Christmas MarketChristmas Market
Christmas Market

They have even been donated a signed 24/25 Chelsea football (with a certificate of authenticity) which will be auctioned off on the day. If you are interested join them at The Red Lion pub, Nash Mills and place a bid. The event runs from 1pm-4pm.

Please come along and support them - buy some Christmas gifts and/or grab a bite to eat and drink and maybe even pop in to see the big man himself - Santa of course!

The event will be opened by local MP David Taylor.

Related topics:Christmas MarketNeurofibromatosis
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice