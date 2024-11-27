David Taylor MP to open charity Christmas Market in Nash Mills
This charity supports children and young people with a genetic condition called Neurofibromatosis which causes tumours to grow on nerve endings.
The girls have been busy organising and booking craft stalls to offer people a fun-packed afternoon on December 7, all in a bid to raise money for their favourite charity, which supports people with NF1, a condition both girls have along with all their children.
There will be lots to see and do on the day so please come along and support them.
They have even been donated a signed 24/25 Chelsea football (with a certificate of authenticity) which will be auctioned off on the day. If you are interested join them at The Red Lion pub, Nash Mills and place a bid. The event runs from 1pm-4pm.
Please come along and support them - buy some Christmas gifts and/or grab a bite to eat and drink and maybe even pop in to see the big man himself - Santa of course!
The event will be opened by local MP David Taylor.