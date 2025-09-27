Darcy Tosun’s star shines bright at the National as he continues to enchant in The Land of the Living

The Land of the Living is a haunting drama by David Lan that spans two eras: post-war Germany and 1990, as its central character, Thomas, returns to confront a past shrouded in loss and identity.

The story is rooted in real historical accounts, particularly exploring the plight of children who were stolen during WWII and placed with German families. Ruth (played by Juliet Stevenson) is a UN relief worker who cares for displaced children and must wrestle with an agonising choice: whether to return Thomas to his biological family or leave him with the German family in which he’s grown up.

Early reviews have been warm, praising both the production and the young actors. Camden New Journal highlights that Tosun is “remarkably assured, conveying the anguish of a traumatised child, unsure whom to trust or what to believe".

TheatreVibe similarly notes his emotional depth, describing how he shows anger, confusion, and vulnerability in his portrayal of Young Thomas. The show’s pacing, direction, and design have also received commendation, with critics citing the seamless transitions between time periods and the power of its emotional core.

Though still very young, Darcy’s rise is already making headlines. He is represented by Mark Jermin Management, who announced his casting in the National Theatre production and praised him for stepping into the role of Young Thomas.

Darcy first caught the acting bug at a young age and has since featured in commercials for a wide range of programmes. He recently appeared in The Hack, released while he was still performing at the National Theatre — a project he likely filmed before beginning his run on stage.

He also caught wider attention in May 2025 when he appeared in YouTuber Lydia Alty’s viral video Children Ask Royal Experts Questions, which has reached thousands worldwide.

Alty, whose channel has over 170 million views and over 200,000 subscribers, was in the audience at the National Theatre on Saturday, September 26 to support him in a show she described as "Phenomenal" saying that Darcy was "incredibly talented" and "superb".

Darcy also received praise from Lydia's management Lydia A Entertainment, who works with Media Creatives, actors, singers, dancers and influencers from the age of five, praised Darcy saying "they always knew he was a star".

Even before Lydia watched his show both Lydia and her management were praising his achievements and this is similar to how Lydia supports not just Darcy but all those who took part in her Royal Experts project according to reports.

They aren't the only ones praising Darcy for his work. His agency Mark Jermin Management, have also praised him stating they are "proud of him". Darcy also received a good luck message according to reports from the Princess of Wales in a letter at the start of his run in early September.

This year alone so far, Darcy has expanded his screen credits, including an untitled upcoming HBO series and a string of commercials — his most recent, according to his Instagram, for Monzo Banking.

The Land of the Living marks Darcy Tosun’s National Theatre debut, and with positive reviews coming in from all sides, it is clear that his natural talent is setting him apart. This is only the beginning of his journey — and with his star shining so brightly on stage, Darcy Tosun is a name audiences are certain to hear much more of in the years ahead.

Here is just a few of the reviews Darcy has appeared in from Land of the Living:

“Tosun is remarkably assured, conveying the anguish of a traumatised child, unsure whom to trust or what to believe.” — Camden New Journal

“We meet Young Thomas (the remarkable nine year old Darcy Tosun) showing anger at being separated from his German mother who has brought him up.” — TheatreVibe

“On the evening I attended, Young Thomas was played by Darcy Tosun … Much hinges on his interaction with the adult Thomas and Ruth, and Tosun holds his own in emotionally demanding scenes.” — LondonBoxOffice

1 . Contributed Darcy attending the National Theatre connections before his role was publicly announced. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Land of the Living is on at the Dorman theatre until November Photo: Submitted Photo Sales