Dancing at Lughnasa play comes to The Place Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 12:09 BST
Dancing at Lughnasa.
Swan Theatre Company present a beautiful play by Brian Friel and directed by Matt Baker at The Place Bedford, called Dancing at Lughnasa.

Michael looks back on the late summer of 1936, when he was seven years old and living with his unmarried mother, Chris, and her four older sisters in the village of Bally Beg in Donegal.

Michael’s Uncle Jack had just returned home after 25 years as a missionary in Africa, and they are also visited by Gerry Evans, Michael’s father who promises to marry Chris and buy Michael a new bike.

It’s the festival of Lughnasa and there’s magic in the air as Michael watches his mother and her sisters dance crazily to music on the radio.

This moving, funny, lyrical play by Brian Friel is not to be missed and will be staged at The Place from September 24 to 28.

