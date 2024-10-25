Daisy Donald comes to Bedford
Daisy Donald is bright, bold and full of fun but she’s also hiding a secret…that she lives with Type 1 Diabetes, an invisible disability. When Daisy’s world starts to goes very grey, will she be ready for an adventure with 3 sneaky, shuffly monsters Moe, Sky and Eddy?
Adapted for the stage from Jade Byrne’s much-loved book, this brand-new family show takes you on a remarkable journey of learning about disabilities and difference, filled with take-home songs and positive messages of acceptance.
Through her fantastical world of music and learning to “Ride the Rollercoaster”; when Daisy needs to be brave, will she learn how to find her own invisible superhero cape and save the day?
Blackbird Creative Arts’ motto is: ‘changing the world one story at a time’. As a theatre producing company based in Darlington, they’re best known for Jade Byrne’s uplifting and funny show ‘Pricks’ which challenged perspectives about Type 1 Diabetes and toured nationally between 2018 and 2022, including a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Each Blackbird Creative Arts project works extensively with multi-talented artists, participants, and other people with lived experience of the theme, finding creative ways to share everyone’s story too. Each piece takes a small army to create, but hits home with the world.
Duration: 50 mins