Daisy Donald comes to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adapted for the stage from Jade Byrne’s much-loved book, this brand-new family show takes you on a remarkable journey of learning about disabilities and difference, filled with take-home songs and positive messages of acceptance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy Donald is bright, bold and full of fun but she’s also hiding a secret…that she lives with Type 1 Diabetes, an invisible disability. When Daisy’s world starts to goes very grey, will she be ready for an adventure with 3 sneaky, shuffly monsters Moe, Sky and Eddy?

Adapted for the stage from Jade Byrne’s much-loved book, this brand-new family show takes you on a remarkable journey of learning about disabilities and difference, filled with take-home songs and positive messages of acceptance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through her fantastical world of music and learning to “Ride the Rollercoaster”; when Daisy needs to be brave, will she learn how to find her own invisible superhero cape and save the day?

Dasiy Donald

Blackbird Creative Arts’ motto is: ‘changing the world one story at a time’. As a theatre producing company based in Darlington, they’re best known for Jade Byrne’s uplifting and funny show ‘Pricks’ which challenged perspectives about Type 1 Diabetes and toured nationally between 2018 and 2022, including a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Each Blackbird Creative Arts project works extensively with multi-talented artists, participants, and other people with lived experience of the theme, finding creative ways to share everyone’s story too. Each piece takes a small army to create, but hits home with the world.

Duration: 50 mins