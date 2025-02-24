Cross-cultural fusion at Bedford Choral Society concert

Bedford Choral Society in performance

This is a Bedford Choral Society concert with a difference! Three pieces contrasting in style but unified in exuberance and energy.

African Sanctus (Fanshawe), Misa Criolla (Ramirez), Little Jazz Mass (Chilcott) will be conducted by Ian Smith on March 22.

The rarely performed African Sanctus is an electrifying cross-cultural fusion of different religions with a timely message of inclusion and understanding. The Misa Criolla's Latin American folk and dance rhythms are soulful and infectious and the Little Jazz Mass will have you toe tapping to a variety of jazz, swing and blues styles. An experience not to be missed!

Location and time: Bedford Corn Exchange - 7.30pm

Bedford Choral Society in rehearsal

Tickets: £17 & £14 (£1 less for concessions). Students £5 and one accompanying adult £5. Available from: [email protected] or WeGotTickets or the Box Office, Bedford Tel: 01234 718044