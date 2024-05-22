Creative duo known for their candles and workshops secures new premises in Kempston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an exciting development for the community, talented couple Phoebe Goodman and Will Woodward from business Fire Nest, have secured new premises in Rushey Ford Business Park, Kempston, setting the stage for their flourishing business.

The dynamic pair, known best for their candles and innovative workshops, are excited to find a new space that allows their creativity and entrepreneurship to expand further.

Phoebe and Will, who have made a name for themselves through their unique and engaging creative workshops, have taken a significant step forward by acquiring this spacious, new location in the heart of Kempston.

This move not only signifies the growth of their business, but also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the couple who have ambitious plans for their business for the next few years.

Phoebe (left) and Will (Right) at their new studio

“Securing this space will allow us to provide more workshops for the people of Kempston, Bedford and beyond.

"It’s been so great seeing the business thrive since we took the opportunity to branch out into workshops, but we were slowly running out of room in our current premises.

"We are thrilled with our new home and can’t wait to invite all the local people in to see what we’re up to”, Phoebe commented.

The new space will allow the Fire Nest team to host celebratory occasions such as birthdays, hen do’s, or for people just wanting to come together to get creative.

The Pottery Painting Studio is a big part of this space, catering for both children’s parties and adult events. This will be open daily with bookable slots for attendees to choose a pottery item, paint it and have it fired in the kiln onsite.

Will added: “Our goal has always been to have a space where people can explore their artistic side, learn new skills, feel a sense of achievement and most important of all, have fun. Participants not only leave with a beautiful handmade item, but also with a renewed sense of creativity.”

Workshops include luxury candle making, reed diffuser making, clay hand-building workshop, botanical dinnerware pottery workshop and beginner-friendly pottery wheel workshops.

The venue will also serve as a retail space for their famous handmade candles and wax melts, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase unique, locally crafted items.

The team are hosting two launch events to welcome in regular customers as well as new with the first event being held this Friday (May 24) with time slots running from noon to 8.30pm. Taster sessions include pottery painting, candle making and pottery hand-building.

The second event is on Friday, June 28 as the first event has been so popular.