Christmas concert at Bedford church to help raise cash for Motor Neurone Disease
Kempston Music Society is teaming up with Goldington Green Academy Choir
Kempston Musical Society and Goldington Green Academy Choir, will be performing a Christmas carols and festive music this month.
The concert starts at 7pm on Saturday, December 17 at Putnoe Heights Methodist Church.
Tickets cost £7 for adults and £3 for children (cash or cheque only) and include mince pies and refreshments. There will be a collection for Motor Neurone Disease.
To find out more call 01234 781010 or email [email protected].