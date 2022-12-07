Christmas concert at Bedford church to help raise cash for Motor Neurone Disease

Putnoe Heights Church

Kempston Musical Society and Goldington Green Academy Choir, will be performing a Christmas carols and festive music this month.

The concert starts at 7pm on Saturday, December 17 at Putnoe Heights Methodist Church.

Advertisement

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £3 for children (cash or cheque only) and include mince pies and refreshments. There will be a collection for Motor Neurone Disease.