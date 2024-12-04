Christmas comes early to animals at Whipsnade Zoo

A bevy of baby animals were all treated to an early Christmas at Whipsnade Zoo, with zookeepers kicking off the festive season by treating the year’s new arrivals with food and gifts.

Endangered reticulated giraffe calves Myra and Timba woke up to find their breakfast encased in a giant Christmas stocking for them to pull their food from, while critically endangered Bactrian camel, Sally, discovered her very own personalised hessian sack to search through for snacks.

Whipsnade Zoo’s newest arrival Khulu, the 2-month-old southern white rhino calf, joined his half-brother Benja in some festive fun, as zookeepers decorated their expansive paddock with Christmas presents filled with their favourite snacks, encouraging them to put their great sense of smell to the test.

Whipsnade Zoo’s Animal Manager Hayley Jakeman said: “We’ve been delighted to welcome so many babies this year at Whipsnade Zoo - whether they’re an important addition to the conservation breeding programme, or a species that helps us inspire our visitors to love and care for wildlife, Christmas feels like the perfect time to celebrate them.”

Meanwhile, the zoo's reticulated giraffe calves Myra and Timba were treated to some festive stockings

“We love sharing the magic of Christmas with our animals, and putting novel items into our animals' homes helps to encourage their natural curiosity, as it gives them something new to explore. Some will need to use their sense of smell to work out that the unfamiliar items contain food, and others will need to use their brains to work out how to retrieve their food from inside its festive packaging.”

The perfect festive family outing this December, visitors can enjoy a jam-packed day of Christmas-themed animal talks, competitions, and the chance to bag some festive prizes at Whipsnade Zoo, all the while celebrating the giving season alongside the 10,000 animals that call the conservation zoo home.

Every visit to Whipsnade Zoo this Christmas will help to support international charity ZSL’s science and conservation work to protect and restore wildlife around the world. To find out more and book, visit the Whipsnade Zoo website.